Georgian society dissatisfied with reaction of the authorities to the tragedy in Shovi

Public reaction to the tragedy in Shovi

Officials’ statements about the landslide that occurred at the Shovi resort in Georgia are being criticized by the public. The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, called the story of one of the survivors “speculation.” Two other deputies from this party, Mamuka Mdinaradze and Dmitry Sarjveladze, also doubted the words of eyewitnesses.

One of the disaster survivors in Shovi, David Dzheladze, shared a photo on social media from the disaster area and wrote that he and his niece Mashho moved from one side of the river to the other together.



In response to this, Irakli Kobakhidze stated that such a crossing was practically impossible, and therefore the photo provided must be checked for authenticity.



According to sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili, the government wants to absolve itself of responsibility for the event:

“The government wants to completely absolve itself of responsibility and present the matter as if the tragedy is the result of a conflict between nature and man, in which the destructive force of nature has won.

And anyone who destroys this official narrative, or at least makes a crack in it, is perceived as an enemy.

An expert who tells the authorities that an early warning system is needed in disaster-prone areas is the enemy;

A member of civil society who scolds the authorities for a belated reaction and an operation stopped at night is an enemy;

A journalist who publishes direct and objective information from people in trouble is an enemy;

David Dzheladze, who selflessly fulfills what is the duty of the government, is an enemy;

A citizen who sees all this, realizes and asks for an answer from the government is also an enemy.

Searching and finding enemies is a favorite and banal hobby of authoritarianism, which at some point will turn into unpleasant consequences for the authoritarians themselves. We remember such examples.”

And human rights activist Ana Arganashvili asks: “If they [authorities] have nothing to hide, why are they so aggressive?” Arganashvili also demands an investigation into the Shovi tragedy:

“It is necessary to reproduce as accurately as possible the picture of that day in Shovi according to eyewitness accounts: how many people were there, who was standing where, who was hit by what wave, whose voice was heard from where, how many minutes after the wave hit the voice was heard.

The investigation has not yet even questioned the witnesses, while the media found and recorded almost all the survivors before they began to be pressured.

If they have nothing to hide, why are they so aggressive? He who is right does not need to attack others.”

On August 3, a landslide occurred at the Shovi resort in Georgia, including on the territory of the Sunset Shove hotel. The overflowing river demolished the road bridge. Two rescue helicopters flew to the aid of the population. Rescue work continues to this day. According to official information, 24 people died as a result of the natural disaster.

According to the conclusion of the National Environment Agency, the cause of the tragedy was the coincidence of several natural geological and hydrometeorological events that led to the formation of an extreme mudflow in the valley of the Bubiscali River.

In particular, landslide processes have been facilitated by climate change – the recent increase in air temperature has led to intensive melting of glaciers and an excess of precipitation.

As stated in the conclusion, although the formation of landslide processes was caused by the coincidence of many factors, however, the catastrophe that occurred directly on the day of the tragedy developed instantly. According to the conclusion, the widespread opinion that damming was observed in the river gorge shortly before the tragedy is not confirmed.

The National Environment Agency says there is no danger at this stage.