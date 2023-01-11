fbpx
Georgia

Four defendants sentenced in gender discrimination case in Georgia

Khanum Jeyranova case

According to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia, the court has found four people guilty for causing the suicide of Khanum Jeyranova, a resident of the village of Lamabalo, Sagarejo municipality. Each was sentenced to five and a half years in prison under an article of the Criminal Code of Georgia pertaining to degrading or inhuman treatment committed by a group of persons in violation of gender equality.

The case concerns events which occurred September 2014, when Jeyranova, then thirty years old, was insulted and beat publicly by relatives after her husband accused her of infidelity and kicked her out of the house. Two days later, she was found hanged.

The conclusion of the prosecutor’s office states that evidence confirms that on September 16, 2014, a woman was put into a car and brought to the center of the village, to a place of mass gathering of people.

The accused, in the presence of other villagers, insulted the victim, saying that she should be punished for her behavior.

“The actions of the members of the criminal group caused moral suffering to the victim, owing to which she committed suicide on September 18, 2014,” the statement says.

