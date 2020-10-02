Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates. Reports, videos, photos
News and reports from both sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
On September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.
-
12 participants of actions in support of Azerbaijan arrested in Iran
In the Iranian city of Ardabil, populated mainly by Azerbaijanis, 12 activists were arrested for taking part in a rally to support Azerbaijan, Anadolu news agency reported.
They are accused of insulting Iran’s spiritual leader Ali Khamenei, violating public order and organizing unauthorized actions.
Also, actions in support of Azerbaijan were held in the Iranian cities of Tabriz and Urmia, inhabited by ethnic Azerbaijanis, and the country’s capital Tehran, the report said. It is alleged that on the square named after Imam Hussein in Tehran, the protesters burned the national flag of Armenia.
-
The village of Madagiz in Karabakh came under the control of the Azerbaijani army - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
New message from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan:
“The Azerbaijani army has freed the dominant heights around the village of Madagiz [Agderin (Mardakert) region of Karabakh] from occupation and is keeping this point under its control.
On the night of October 2 and in the morning, fighting continued in different directions of the front line.
In the Dzhabrail-Fizuli direction, the enemy’s resistance was broken, and he was forced to retreat.”
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 1, 2020
• News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 1, 2020
On September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.