Torture claims, vandalism – war in Karabakh, Nov 6

Information from Yerevan

• “Over the past few days, Azerbaijani diversion groups have been unsuccessfully trying to break through to Shushi”, the Armenian Defense Ministry claims.

• Some sections of the Berdzor (Lachin)-Shushi road are still closed to the civilian population; there is an operation to clear out Azerbaijani diversion forces. The Armenian has side confirmed at least one dead and one wounded.

• The Armenian Defense Ministry denies information that several dozen journalists cannot get out of Karabakh; it is reported that everyone can safely return to Armenia – there is no danger on the roads.

• The Azerbaijani military continues shelling residential areas of Stepanakert, including with the use of cluster munitions. Three civilians have been killed.

• The bodies of some of the 29 Armenian servicemen that Azerbaijan handed over to the Armenian side were dismembered, said Rafael Vardanyan, head of the criminalistics department of the Armenian Investigative Committee.

The matter concerns the bodies of 29 Armenian soldiers, which were transferred on October 29 with the assistance of Russia and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The results of a forensic medical examination are expected, which will confirm whether the Armenian servicemen were tortured and injured when they were still alive.