Outbreak of fighting in Karabakh, updated. News and reports. Video/photo
News and reports from both sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
At 6 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.
-
Access to the internet in Azerbaijan has been severely limited "to prevent large-scale provocations by Armenia"
Since September 27, access to the Internet has been disconnected throughout Azerbaijan for users of state operators Baktelekom and Aztelekom – “to prevent a large-scale provocation of Armenia.”
The rest of the providers work in limited capacity – access to instant messengers in social networks and some social media (for example, Instagram) are closed.
Many people are trying to connect to the internet using VPN services.
AZAL Airlines reported that until September 30 the airports of Azerbaijan will stop receiving regular passenger flights.
-
Numbers of casualties on all sides emerging
In Karabakh, an official list of the names of 31 victims of the September 27 military clashes has been published. Most of them are between the ages of 18 and 22.
There is no official data on the deaths of the Azerbaijani military, only information about 11 dead, which the Azerbaijani Khazar Research Center compiled on the basis of publications on social media. At least five of them are between the ages of 18 and 22.
The Defense Ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually refute each other’s reports of hundreds of deaths on the other side.
Late in the evening on September 27, in the Salyan region of Azerbaijan (120 km from Baku), the funeral of 21-year-old deceased Azerbaijani soldier Elmir Mammadov took place. He was a graduate of the Oil Academy.
Video from social media of mourners receiving his body:
21 yaşlı şəhid Elmir Arzu oğlu Məmmədov Salyanda alqışlarla qarşılandı…
Posted by Emil B. Memmedov on კვირა, 27 სექტემბერი, 2020
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for September 27, 2020
• News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for September 27, 2020
At 6 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.