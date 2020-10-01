Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates. Reports, videos, photos
News and reports from both sides on military operations around Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
At 7 am on September 27, large-scale military operations began around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both military and civilian casualties on both sides have been reported.
Armenian Prime Minister announces major victory for Armenian diplomacy, in ‘proving to the world community’ the fact of Turkey's transfer of Syrian militants to Azerbaijan.
“The international community has clearly stated that the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem is fighting against Artsakh and Armenia with the help of hired terrorists.
Thus, the front line of Artsakh becomes the front of civilization. Artsakh fights international terrorism, the goals of which are not divided by geopolitical borders.
This terrorism equally threatens the United States and Iran, Russia and France, Artsakh and Armenia, the Armenian people are fighting for global security,” the prime minister writes on his Facebook.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called for the withdrawal of “foreign terrorists and mercenaries” from the conflict region.
Civilian dies in shelling of Azerbaijani city of Terter
According to the press service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, today at about 9 am an artillery shell fired by the Armenian armed forces exploded near a public transport stop in the city of Terter.
As a result of the incident, 38-year-old local resident Zabil Hasanov died.
Azerbaijani army conducted artillery shelling of enemy positions all night - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Along with this message, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan released a video:
