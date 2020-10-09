Russian journalist wounded in Karabakh sent to Yerevan in critical condition

Russian journalist Yuri Kotyonok, wounded on October 8 during an attack on the village of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh, has been sent to Yerevan in critical condition.

Armenian Telegram channel Bagramyan 26 reports that a team of surgeons worked on the wounded journalist all through the night in Stepanakert. He has been in a medically-induced coma since then.

Kotyonok was wounded in the rib cage, stomach and suffered serious blood loss.

•Life under the gun: village of Azad in Azerbaijan in the firing line Photos

Yuri Kotyonok, the chief editor of Segodnia.ru, Levon Arzanov, who works for Oficery.ru, and Grant Baladyan, a Russian citizen, who both accompanied the journalist, were also wounded during a bombardment on Kazanchetsots Church (Cathedral of the Holy Savior) in Shusha.

According to the Russian media, the journalist were wounded by sustained fire.

Levon Arzanov was operated on the previous day. He is in stable condition.