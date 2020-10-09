Life under the gun: village of Azad in Azerbaijan in the firing line Photos

The village of Azad Garagoyunlu in Terter district in Azerbaijan is located just 10 km away from the front line.

Throughout the entire Karabakh conflict in the past 30 years, it has been periodically exposed to gunfire. However nothing the villagers have experienced before compares to the intense daily fire that has been going on since September 27.

Many men don’t want to leave their households and are staying in the village, while sending away the women and children to their relatives in Baku and other safe districts.

Photo report from the Caucasian Knot:

An explosion dislodged a drainage pipe in the village of Azad Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot

Crater in a village street in the village of Azad Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot

Traces of shell fragments on the wall in the village of Azad Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot

A shock wave smashed windows in the school in the village of Azad Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot

Consequences of war in the village of Azad Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan. Photo: Aziz Karimov, Caucasian Knot