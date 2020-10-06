Yerevan dismisses rumors of fuel, humanitarian aid not being let into Armenia from Georgia

Information spread on the internet about Georgia impeding the transportation of fuel to Armenia and not letting humanitarian aid pass through ‘does not correspond to reality’, the Facebook page of the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia wrote on October 6.

“There are no problems with the transportation of fuel and humanitarian aid”, said the embassy’s announcement.

The announcement also highlights that the embassy is in permanent contact with the appropriate Georgian structures.

“If there are any problems regarding transit through the territory of Georgia, we request you to address the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia for the fast solution. We also appeal to you not to spread disinformation as it directly damages interests of the Republic of Armenia”, says the announcement.