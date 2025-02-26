Journalist Aziz Orujov jailed for two years in Azerbaijan

Aziz Orujov jailed in Azerbaijan

The trial of Kanal 13 online TV director Aziz Orujov has concluded in Azerbaijan.

The verdict was delivered on 26 February at the Sabail District Court in Baku, presided over by Judge Gunel Samedova.

Orujov was sentenced to two years in prison, while the prosecution had requested a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Aziz Orujov was detained on 27 November 2023. Initially, he was charged under Article 188.2 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized construction on land without ownership, use, or lease rights). He was later additionally charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group through prior collusion). However, the smuggling charge was recently dropped.

Aziz Orujov jailed in Azerbaijan