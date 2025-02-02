Experts determine joint press conference of Abkhazian presidential candidates a failure

Press Conference of Abkhazian Candidates

At the initiative of the Central Election Commission, four candidates for president of Abkhazia held a joint live press conference. Experts called it a failure.

As a reminder, the early presidential elections in Abkhazia will take place on February 15.

During the press conference, journalists focused mainly on the two frontrunners in the election race—Badra Gunba, the candidate from the ruling party, and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba.

State media tried to assist the government-backed candidate, but only made things worse: in his responses, Gunba didn’t stand out much, except for his more fluent command of the Abkhaz language. The other four candidates express themselves better in Russian.

Pro-government journalists also attempted to use this against Gunba’s opponents, but the situation crossed ethical boundaries.

For example, a question about the candidates’ children—specifically which schools they attend and how well they speak Abkhaz—was clearly aimed at Adgur Ardzinba, whose children study in Russia. However, the journalist who posed the question inadvertently struck a sensitive chord with another candidate, Robert Arshba, whose only son tragically died several years ago.

In addition to local media, a journalist from the Russian outlet “Russia Today” was present at the press conference (it’s unclear why), and his behavior only worsened the atmosphere.

First, he insulted Izida Chania, the editor of the Abkhazian “Nuzhnaya Gazeta,” leading to a disruption of the live broadcast and forcing the Russian journalist to apologize. Then, he asked Adgur Ardzinba a provocative question, implying his supposed pro-Turkish stance, without understanding the context.

As a result, during the three-hour live broadcast, many important issues for the republic and its citizens were not addressed.

However, journalists were able to draw some conclusions.

“The press conference showed that each candidate has their own ‘strong’ topics, but on many issues, their knowledge leaves much to be desired.

Oleg Bartsits is well-versed in international relations and intergovernmental ties.

is well-versed in international relations and intergovernmental ties. Robert Arshba advocates for the redistribution of powers and reforms.

advocates for the redistribution of powers and reforms. Adgur Ardzinba speaks confidently about the economy and international projects.

speaks confidently about the economy and international projects. Badra Gunba… speaks Abkhaz fluently,”

sums up Levan Lagulaa, the editor-in-chief of the Telegram channel “Apsny Khabar.”

Famous Abkhazian blogger Astamur Kakalia emphasizes that Abkhazians were left waiting for questions and answers on pressing issues, and in the end, the press conference worked against the authorities.

“The government tried to manipulate the process but only intensified the negative perception of its candidate. The main takeaway is the clear need for reforming the political system—only the blind and deaf fail to see this,” Kakalia believes.

In his view, another press conference is needed, one that is “unscripted”:

“Scripted questions replaced real issues on the agenda. There were no questions on the matters that truly concern people: corruption, mass unemployment, mining, crime… There was no question about why candidates’ income and property declarations were not published… Avoiding the real agenda in favor of a fabricated and convenient one is a conscious detachment from reality, which could lead to a catastrophe for ordinary people.”

