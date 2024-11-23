Congressman Joe Wilson is advancing the MEGOBARI Act targeting anti-democratic actions in Georgia

Joe Wilson pushes MEGOBARI Act

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission and a co-author of the MEGOBARI Act, told Voice of America that he is working to bring the bill to discussion in the U.S. Congress and push for its adoption.

The MEGOBARI Act is a legislative response to Georgia’s adoption of the “foreign agents” law (“On Transparency of Foreign Influence”) in May 2024. The proposed bill calls for a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia relations, support for the Georgian people’s pro-Western aspirations, and accountability for individuals involved in anti-democratic actions in the country, including members of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Wilson has been a vocal opponent of the “foreign agents” law in Georgia.

“Regrettably, the pro-Russian government of Georgian Dream is working against the patriotic Georgian people, who reject the Kremlin’s dark ages. The repression of Georgia’s freedom-loving citizens must end,” Wilson said on May 19 following the law’s adoption.

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson reiterated his support for Georgia’s pro-Western path, expressing his disappointment over ongoing challenges faced by the country.

“I am very disappointed. We keep having to support the Georgian people again and again. The MEGOBARI Act must be enacted; it is a bipartisan effort, and that’s how we must support Georgia. We hope for the best for these brave, capable people.

We will move forward. We are currently working with leaders to ensure that when the MEGOBARI Act comes to a vote, a positive decision is made,” Wilson said..

He also stated he would back any course of action President Salome Zurabishvili deems necessary for the Georgian people, “namely the full restoration of democracy in Georgia.”

Joe Wilson is considered a potential candidate for the chairmanship of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

He stated that he is prepared to use this position to advance the foreign policy agenda of the new Donald Trump administration, enabling the U.S. to address its external challenges.

The MEGOBARI Act highlights that the Georgian government in Tbilisi “openly attacks the U.S. and other Western organizations promoting democracy, as well as local and international civil society, while strengthening ties with Russia and China.“

The MEGOBARI Act stipulates that if Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, abandons its anti-democratic course, the U.S. will consider providing significant military and economic assistance to Georgia, along with visa regime liberalization. Specifically:

● The U.S. will begin negotiations with Georgia on establishing a “preferential trade regime” if key political criteria are met.

● Visa liberalization for Georgian citizens may be considered.

● U.S. officials are directed to develop a military support package for Georgia, including “providing equipment suitable for territorial defense against Russian aggression, along with related training, maintenance, and operational support.“