Sukhumi airport will be Russian

Jemal Gamakharia, chairman of the Abkhazian Supreme Council-in-Exile, stated at a press conference that the restored Sukhumi airport will be entirely Russian—serving not only civilian but also military purposes. He urged the international community, the EU, and NATO to take note, warning that once the war in Ukraine ends, Russian military aircraft could turn their focus on Europe and NATO.

Gamakharia also pointed out that the primary staff at Sukhumi airport will be Russian, claiming that Abkhazians “won’t be allowed in at all.”

Sukhumi Airport had been non-operational for 30 years following the 1992-93 Georgian-Abkhaz war. However, in 2023, it was announced that Russian company Development of Infrastructure LLC would oversee its reconstruction. On 7 February 2025, a test flight from Moscow landed at the restored airport, carrying 21 passengers, including Abkhazian presidential candidate Badra Gunba. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) does not recognize Sukhumi Airport as an international facility, as Abkhazia itself remains an unrecognized entity. As a result, no international flights—except those from Russia—will operate at the airport.

Jemal Gakharia:

“This is not just a civilian airport but also a military one, according to the agreement signed between Sukhumi and Moscow. As a result, Abkhazians won’t be allowed in at all. This will be a fully Russian airport, and more military than civilian.

That’s why I believe that not only our [Georgian] government but also the international community, the EU, and NATO must pay attention. Because the war will end, and these military aircraft will be directed more against Europe and NATO than against us. A major military base will be established here.”

