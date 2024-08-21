fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

Georgia's president outraged by MP Odisharia's statement on Gali district detentions

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian president on detentions in Abkhazia

President Salome Zourabichvili called MP Beka Odisharia’s statement about detained Georgian citizens in occupied Abkhazia “shameful.”

Two Georgian citizens were arrested on August 20 in the village of Otobaya Vtoraya (Bgoura) in the Gali district of occupied Abkhazia. The detainees had residency rights in the so-called Abkhazia and were allegedly helping people cross the border.

According to MP Beka Odisharia from the ruling Georgian Dream party, if a person was paid to help others cross this artificial administrative-occupational border, it is regrettable but that person also contributed to their own arrest and should be handed over to the legitimate Georgian authorities immediately.

“However, I repeat, they should not be held accountable by the puppet regime of Abkhazia or the Russian occupation forces; they must be immediately transferred to the legitimate authorities of Georgia,” Odisharia stated.

He also noted that he would not violate the presumption of innocence and expressed confidence that the truth would come to light once “this person is in the hands of Georgian law enforcement.”

Today, the so-called State Security Service of Abkhazia also reported that two Russian citizens were detained while attempting to cross the border from Georgia into Abkhazia.

Statement from Salome Zourabichvili

“The shameful statement by Beka Odisharia about our citizens detained in occupied Abkhazia!!!!

To be unaware of the presumption of innocence and, worse, to unconditionally side with the accusations of so-called law enforcement.

It seems this is the ‘Dream’ party’s vision for establishing future relations with the occupiers, for which, ironically, they claim they need a constitutional majority!”

Georgian president on detentions in Abkhazia

Most read

1

Putin is expected to visit Azerbaijan's capital. Here's a comment from Baku

2

"If borders were restored to the 1920 map, the Zangezur Corridor wouldn't be needed." Comment from Baku

3

Are there Israeli military forces in Azerbaijan, and could Iran strike them? A comment from Baku

4

Vladimir Putin made an official visit to Baku

5

"Baku promised Moscow to delay signing the agreement with Armenia" – Opinion from Yerevan

6

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from August 12-16, 2024

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews