2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

Georgian Appeals Court rejects ISFED petitions

A Court of Appeals in Georgia has rejected all appeals filed by the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED). Furthermore, the court overturned a Gori court decision to recount invalid ballots at 15 polling stations.

Hearings on other appeals are ongoing, and a protest rally by opposition members and citizens is taking place outside the courthouse.

On November 4, Gori District Court Judge Nino Gergauli granted ISFED’s request, instructing the district election commission to void ballots at 15 polling stations, a decision later appealed by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

On the same day, Judge Vladimir Khuchua annulled the voting results from 30 polling stations across two Georgian regions, citing violations of voting secrecy.

According to official data, the ruling Georgian Dream party won the October 26 parliamentary elections with nearly 54 percent of the vote—12 percent higher than exit poll results. Observers and experts have reported thousands of voting irregularities and instances of fraud in the election process.

