"Iran welcomes Crossroads of Peace project" - Abdollahian in Yerevan

Iran welcomes the “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the Armenian government. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart in Yerevan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also emphasized the unblocking of regional communications among the topics discussed. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that “the approaches of Armenia and Iran regarding the full exploitation of regional communications fully coincide”.

“Armenia is taking serious steps to achieve peace”

Iran’s Foreign Minister assessed Armenia’s efforts to achieve peace in the region as very significant. He told reporters that the previous day he had had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan, who “also welcomes the achievement of a stable peace”.

He reiterated Iran’s support for Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, but noted that “Iran wants to ensure peace through regional guarantors” without interference of countries from outside.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Minister did not say whether his country is ready to assume the role of a guarantor of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement.

Trade turnover between Iran and Armenia to reach 3 billion dollars

“We have expressed Tehran’s consent regarding the opening of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Tabriz,” Abdollahian said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister envisages that the opening ceremony of the consulate will take place in the first weeks of 2024 in Tabriz and his Armenian counterpart will participate therein.

Abdollahian considers the level of bilateral relations and the agreements reached in recent years positive. He sees an opportunity to develop cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

The Armenian Foreign Minister talked about the importance of cooperation with Iran in economic, energy and transportation spheres.

“We reaffirmed readiness to increase the volume of bilateral trade turnover first to one billion dollars a year, and then to three billion,” Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

An important achievement, in his opinion, was the signing of the Armenian-Iranian agreement on the continuation of the Gas for Electricity program:

“We hope that as a result of joint steps we will see tangible progress in the near future and the construction works of the third Iran-Armenia power transmission line will be completed.”

