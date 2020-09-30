Turkey, Soros, Karabakh – Aliyev and Pashinyan live on Rossia-1

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave interviews during a live broadcast on Rossia-1.

Military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh began early in the morning of September 27, and martial law was introduced in Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both countries called up its reserves and announced a draft. There are dozens of casualties and hundreds injured on both sides. Baku announced that it had taken several villages and strategic high points in Karabakh. Yerevan reports that Armenian territories have been shelled.

Key messages from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev: Key points from the interview with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan:

• Active hostilities broke out as a result of Armenian provocation. • Armenia’s actions are in response to Azerbaijan’s aggression.

• Turkey plays a stabilizing role in the region. It provides moral support to Azerbaijan, but does not participate in the conflict in any other capacity. •”There is not and cannot be a military solution to the conflict”.

• There are only two sides to the conflict – Azerbaijan and Armenia. • Turkey is actively involved in the hostilities in Karabakh. “Turkish military instructors and high-ranking military personnel are in Azerbaijani command posts, and in some places they even lead military operations”.

• There are no fighters from Syria in the conflict zone. Azerbaijan has no need for human resources to fight against Armenia, ‘with its two million inhabitants.’ • “We need to force Turkey to withdraw from the South Caucasus.”

• Armenia defiantly violated the Geneva Convention by placing immigrants from Lebanon in the occupied territories and in Shusha. • There are mercenaries from Syria in Azerbaijan. “There were clashes between them and local residents in the settlements of Azerbaijan. The mercenaries are trying to introduce Sharia law in these villages”.

• Another reason behind the escalation is the internal political crisis in Armenia. The Soros regime has Armenia in its grip. The coup, which failed in Belarus, succeeded in Armenia. The country is in crisis, and Pashinyan needed an external factor to divert the public’s attention, which he succeeded in doing. • Negotiations require an appropriate atmosphere and it is difficult to have discussions while hostilities are ongoing.