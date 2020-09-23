Lukashenka's inauguration – ‘like a special forces operation.’ Photos

In an atmosphere of absolute secrecy and without any prior notification, on September 23, 2020, the inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko took place in Minsk.

The opposition responded by calling for an indefinite protest of resistance.

•Will Russia ‘buy’ Belarus? Expert opinions

Mass protests against Lukashenka have continued across the country since August 9, 2020, when the presidential elections were held. According to the opposition, the results were falsified.

The European Union adheres to the same opinion, which considers the Coordination Council to be “the temporary representative of the Belarusian people” and demands new elections.

The inauguration was not even shown on state television, where the series continued at the time.

And the city center was completely blocked off and looked like this:



According to the state news agency, Lukashenka took the oath in Belarusian and announced in his speech that “the color revolution in Belarus has failed.”

Immediately after the appearance of this information, the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus declared Lukashenka’s actions illegitimate and called on citizens for an indefinite protest of disobedience.

There are less than 10 countries in the world that have congratulated Lukashenka on winning the presidential elections. Among them are China, Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.