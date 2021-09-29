In-person studies to resume on October 4 in Georgia

Starting from October 4, in-person studies in all educational institutions in Georgia will resume after being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, kindergartens and entertainment centers will reopen on October 4.

According to Education Minister Mikhail Chkhenkeli, wearing a mask will be compulsory in schools and the educational process will begin in compliance with all the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

“Recommendations in the field of health care and medical protocol will be strictly followed. The novelty is that all school students will have to wear masks. I would like to appeal to the public to preserve this great achievement. It is necessary to intensively continue vaccination”, Chkhenkeli said.

The minister also noted that higher education institutions will have the right to decide for themselves whether the learning process will continue remotely or in classrooms.

According to Chkhenkeli, vaccination of parents is necessary to maintain classroom learning:

“I would like to pay special attention to the parents of children. In order for our children to continue their education in their natural environment, that is, in classrooms, there must be a healthy environment not only at school but also in families, in their homes. Therefore, I once again have the parents of our children, to get vaccinated so that our children have such an opportunity. “

Distance learning resumed in Georgian schools on 15 September.

On September 13, the head of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said 55% of all public school staff were vaccinated with at least one dose, and 33% were fully vaccinated. As for private schools, 64% are vaccinated with at least one dose, 44% are fully vaccinated, of which the highest rate is in Tbilisi – 70%.

The Georgian government has announced its goal of vaccinating 60% of the adult population, or 1.7 million people, by the end of this year, although the country’s vaccination process has slowed recently. Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said the decline in vaccination rates is alarming.

If at the beginning of summer the number of daily vaccinations was more than 24,000, today this figure has halved. For example, only 11,421 vaccinations were administered in Georgia yesterday.

As of September 28, a total of 1,760,878 vaccinations have been made:

975,028 people were vaccinated with at least 1 dose – 34.3% of the adult population;

785,850 people are fully vaccinated – 27.5% of the adult population.