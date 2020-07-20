Abkhaz police officers beat superior, fight with Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Two fights, in which employees of Gagra district police station in Abkhazia beat their superior officer and then fought with the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, have caused an internal investigation and a wave of jokes and memes on social media.

Telegram channels reported that following a fight with their boss Dmitry Azhib, police officers were summoned by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Rasha Tsvizhba. The Gagra employees refused to admit their guilt, which upset the deputy minister, who then began to beat them with his fists.

The incident ended with yet another fight.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that in the two fights, a number of employees have been suspended from work pending the investigation.

People on social media joke about the incident, but are somewhat cynical:

“Criminals, be afraid of our police.”

“The policemen start fights, run protection rackets for businesses, are caught with drugs. I thought the new government might make the situation better, but it’s just getting darker.”

“‘We had a domestic conflict,’ the press service said. Domestic means when a husband and wife sort things out at home. But this was here, during working hours, while they were supposed to be doing their jobs, and at a state institution, nonetheless.”

“This is a creative method of fighting to clean up the police force.”

