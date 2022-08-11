Gogashvili: I received threats from Ivanishvili

The former deputy head of the State Security Service (SSS) of Georgia, prisoner Soso Gogashvili, says that Bidzina Ivanishvili threatened to destroy him and his family. Gogashvili says that he is being asked to give the necessary testimony.

Soso Gogashvili’s statement was published on his Facebook page. In the statement, Gogashvili writes about the details of the threat:

“Good philanthropist, right…? Here in prison I received a threat from Bidzina Ivanishvili that if I did not give the necessary evidence, they would destroy me and my family. I may find out that my family has suffered from carbon monoxide, died in a fire, or been in a car accident. At best, my family members and inner circle will be framed and arrested.”

Soso Gogashvili writes that he accuses Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family of lawlessness committed against his family and loved ones.

Soso Gogashvili calls on the Public Defender of Georgia, politicians regardless of their position, NGOs, human rights activists, the diplomatic corps and the media to protect his family:

“I also appeal to my relatives, friends and those who remember good things about me – physically protect my innocent family,” Gogashvili said in a statement.

Soso Gogashvili was arrested on the night of July 15. Video of the arrest was shared by his wife. The video shows the special forces entering the house, knocking Gogashvili to the floor and arresting him.

The former high-ranking state security official faces three charges:

abuse of official powers, resulting in a significant violation of the legitimate interests of the state;

illegal storage, receipt & distribution of personal information;

illegal acquisition and possession of firearms.

Prior to his arrest, Gogashvili claimed that he had handed over electoral fraud schemes to non-governmental organizations and the diplomatic corps.

On July 21, various NGOs made the materials provided by Gogashvili public. The documents revealed a large-scale illegal scheme to mobilize votes in favor of the ruling party.

Gogashvili’s activities in the State Security Service are associated with several high-profile cases. In 2017, a high-ranking official led a special operation in the Pankisi Gorge that killed 19-year-old Temirlan Machalikashvili.

