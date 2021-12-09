How should the modern history of Georgia be taught?

Scandal over history textbooks in Georgia

The 9th grade history of Georgia textbook became the focus of news programs after a photo of one of the pages of the book was posted on Facebook. The chapter featured Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream party. In the textbook, Ivanishvili was referred to as a “philanthropist and patron of arts”.

In a highly polarized Georgian society, the mention of an informal ruler in a history book sparked heated debate in the media and on social media.

In addition, critical readers have found other controversial entries in the textbook, which relate to the most important events in the recent history of Georgia – the August 2008 war and the Rose Revolution. Many believe that the material presented in the textbook is quite pro-Russian narrative.

As a result, for the last few days, the heated debates about the history books continued. The opposition Droa movement organised a protest, demanding the removal of the textbook from the school curriculum.

What problem do the critics see in the book and how do the authors of the book and their advocates explain the controversial entries – JAMnews has collected the main arguments of both sides.

Which textbooks and sections have become controversial?

Two 9th grade history textbooks sparked a wave of controversy.

One of them is published by the Diogenes publishing house, the other – by the “Logo Press”. Both are officially approved for the school curriculum.

The book published by The Logos Press was approved in the summer of 2021, and the book published by Diogenes – last year.

9th graders began studying history with these textbooks in the current, 2021 school year. That is, for almost half a year, students have been studying with these books.

9th grade history textbooks of the Logos Press and Diogenes publishing houses



Several sections of the textbooks sparked controversy – namely, those concerning information about Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream party, the 2003 Rose Revolution and the August 2008 war.

Questions are triggered by selected terms, assessments, and interpretations that are used in the description of some events.

The disputed passages are more frequently found in Diogenes’ handbook.

What is written about Bidzina Ivanishvili?

The passage about Bidzina Ivanishvili is preceded by a sentence which concludes that “democratic tendencies in Georgia have become irreversible, this is evidenced by the 2012 parliamentary elections, when the ruling party National Movement was defeated and Georgian Dream won”.

The authors of the textbook then say that “philanthropist and patron of arts” Bidzina Ivanishvili came to lead the country.

The following sentence says that after the victory of the Georgian Dream the country’s “integration into Europe deepened”. Historians cite the fact that in 2014, Georgia signed an association agreement with Europe.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream, a well-known philanthropist and patron of arts, became the head of the government, the Prime Minister. Despite the change of government, Georgia’s European course has not changed and, conversely, integration has deepened. Georgia has become an associate member of the European Union”, the 9th grade history book reads.

For many, such wording turned out to be unacceptable.

Entry about Bidzina Ivanishvili in the “Diogenes” textbook

In the history book of the Logo Press, the word patron is not found. There, Ivanishvili is referred to as a “businessman, philanthropist and politician”.

The entry about Bidzina Ivanishvili can also be found in the subsection “Georgia’s western course is unchanged”. In the introduction to this section, it says that after the democratic change of government in Georgia on October 1, 2012, “the new government continued its Western course, which is reflected in the country’s rapid accession to NATO and European integration”.

What does textbooks say about the August war?

Diogenes’ handbook, entitled “What caused the 2008 Russia-Georgia War”, states that Georgia’s aspirations for Europe and NATO have grown significantly since 2003, and Russia has tried in vain to disrupt the process. The book also mentions frequent provocations:

“On August 6-7, 2008, Ossetian armed groups opened intense fire on Georgian villages near Tskhinvali. The President of Georgia ordered the deployment of armed forces in the Tskhinvali region to protect the local population, to which the Russian Federation responded with direct military aggression. On August 8-10, 2008, Russia deployed thousands of units of military equipment and tens of thousands of troops to South Ossetia and Abkhazia”.

Entry in the Diogenes textbook on the August war

Critics see the problem with the fact that, according to the book, Russia was merely responding to Georgia’s actions, and only mobilised troops after the Georgian Armed Forces entered Tskhinvali.

At the end of this section, the guide offers students to discuss the following question: “Did the President of Georgia make a mistake when he responded to the firing of Georgian villages by Ossetian militias by bringing military units into the region?”

This question is also problematic for the critics of the textbook, because the question itself indicates that such a response was a mistake.

Critics say the information contained in Diogenes’s history textbook on the 2008 war has a pro-Russian narrative – the book does not say “Georgia started the war”, but does indicate that Saakashvili’s actions prompted Russia to send troops to Tskhinvali.

How is Rose Revolution presented in textbooks?

In the Diogenes textbook, the chapter on Mikheil Saakashvili and the Rose Revolution states that after the election of Mikheil Saakashvili, the new government managed to tackle corruption, carry out reforms, and send a major blow to the ‘authorities’ in the criminal world.

The evaluation text which follows the entry has also sparked controversy:

“The Ergneti market was closed due to the fight against corruption and smuggling, which hindered the development of Georgian-Ossetian relations”.

“Several mistakes have also been made [ by Saakashvili’s government]. For example, with the successful fight against corruption, some crackdowns began, several killings were carried out under the pretext of fighting crime, but high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were not punished, Prime Minister Zhvania died under unclear circumstances, 99% of court cases were won by the prosecutor’s office and human rights were often violated”.

What arguments do the textbook critics have



Leaders of the opposition Droa party say the textbook is propagandistic and is tailored to the Georgian Dream’s messages and agenda. On Facebook, Droa announced the beginning of a protest movement against the entry about Bidzina Ivanishvili into the history textbooks.

Not only politicians criticise the textbooks.

Historian Beka Kobakhidze, who has read the controversial textbooks, says he could not call the textbook “propaganda”, although “the devil is in the details”. Kobakhidze said that there are many “strange” details in these books, which makes them biased.

For example, when talking about Georgia’s cultural diversity, after describing Saakashvili’s rule, the books goes on to present an interview with Rita Saakyan who lives in an Italian courtyard. The historian does not believe that this is just a coincidence.

According to Kobakhidze, another one of such a “detail” is the photo of Mikheil Saakashvili – where he is depicted ‘half-sober’: “This is not really the best, and not even the average photo of Saakashvili – while the photo of Bidzina Ivanishvili is quite presentable”.

Beka Kobakhidze says that economic and social achievements and the results of modernization have been taken away from the Rose Revolution.

“In my opinion, it is fair to say that the criticism of the Rose government is included in one paragraph and everything is written there normally, but the achievements of the Rose government are reduced to the defeat of crime and corruption. Nothing more is written there”.

According to Kobakhidze, it is interesting to observe how the role of leaders is presented – where the personal factor is emphasized and where it is not.

“For example, it writes directly and personally about Shevardnadze, that a number of foreign policy breakthroughs took place during his time. The book also writes about Saakashvili’s period and how in 2004 the EU developed a new neighborhood strategy (i.e. the EU developed and not Georgia achieved). Intensive cooperation with NATO has started and it is written in brackets that Shevardnadze made the application: “Ivanishvili’s era says that the country continued its pro-Western course and signed the Association Agreement, although it is no longer written in parentheses that this agreement was prepared during Saakashvili’s time”.

For Beka Kobakhidze, the record of the August war is also controversial:

“The story is based on Tagliavini’s conclusion. I wonder, does the Georgian state share this narrative or should it share it? According to the story, Ossetian separatists were shooting at Georgian villages, Saakashvili deployed troops and only then the Russians entered. As a historian, not as a citizen, I read, does the Georgian side have this position in the international arena? “

How the Ministry, book publishers and authors respond to criticism

The Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia does not share the criticism. The position, which was issued in writing by the agency, states that the 9th grade textbook of Georgian history describes the historical processes correctly, competently and comprehensively:

“The textbooks talk about all the political leaders of the years of independence and the period of their activities. Therefore, naturally, we are talking about the fact that in 2012 the government changed in a democratic way. Also, the unchanging of the country’s western course, which was strengthened by the “Association Agreement”, is clearly emphasized, – the position of the Ministry reads.

Nata Akhmeteli, one of the authors of Diogenes’ textbook, said in an extensive Facebook post that she did not see a problem with the record of the August war. Akhmeteli quotes an excerpt from the textbook about the war and reads:

“It is not clear from this text that Russia was behind the Ossetian military formations?”

As for the question – did the President of Georgia make a mistake when he responded to the shooting by Ossetian armed groups in the direction of Georgian villages by bringing military units into the region? Akhmeteli writes that this is a discussion question, the student should express his position, discuss:

“Does starting a discussion mean taking any position?” Why do you think a child will definitely respond positively and not the other way around? Are these questions for discussion, as they are in many other stories? ”

Should modern history be taught?

Part of the historians think that the criticism of the authors of the textbook is undeserved. On the contrary, they need solidarity, because if they do not have support, in a few years, the person who will write history will not remain.

Historian, scientist, David Jishkariani tells JAMnews that the discussion that has now begun around the textbooks is, in fact, political and not scientific:

“Every textbook that has been published in Georgia so far, its last chapter, which reflects the recent history, is written with the same rhetoric as this textbook. “There is no history textbook that has been written so far, that the last chapter was written from a distant perspective”.

Historian Irakli Khvadagiani, a researcher at the Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SOVLAB), says the same thing:

“There is such a big difference of opinion around the processes of the last 10-12 years, it is such a hot topic, no one can write in a wording that does not lead to questions and dissatisfaction. Because it is political to evaluate the current processes, to try to analyze them. “You can not escape subjectivity, because you do not have the distance, you do not have the opportunity to discuss these processes as complete”.

They ask other questions. They say the main discussion should be – should modern history be taught in schools?

“If it is not to be taught, then what should we do with recent history?” – says Davit Jishkariani.

Publicist Davit Zurabishvili believes that “it is in principle inadmissible to evaluate the current political processes in the school textbook and its actors.”

According to Zurabishvili, in the current process there are always not just differences of opinion, but also very sharp controversies:

“In this situation, a neutral text simply can not be written and all assessments will be indoctrination and for the children to turn to either side. Now it is easy to imagine that some teachers will be Nazis, some will be Kotsis and who will provide the school materials to the children with what interpretation. Therefore, the textbook should not, in principle, include assessments of the current events and personalities of the current political process. “

Zurabishvili believes that the recent history textbook should end with Zviad Gamsakhurdia declaring Georgia independent:

“Because the rest of the period requires more or less time for a more or less objective assessment (it is never a completely objective history). The participants of this period are still alive today, many of them are current politicians and the interpretations of their activities are still causing heated debates and conflicts. “

Irakli Khvadagiani says that the common national curriculum and standard should be taken into account when talking about recent history, where we start and where we end:

“What does a student need, what information should he / she get out of this class, what basic knowledge and skills should he / she show? When we offer him knowledge of a controversial and politicized topic, it can not be done within this subject, it is more focused on civic education, extracurricular activities to help the student of this age and grade understand what is going on around him at this moment and when he will be equipped with civil rights in a few years. Where is his place in these processes? “

How do we learn history?

The Soviet Past Research Laboratory last year studied how Soviet history is taught in schools. They also touched on recent history.

Irakli Khvadagiani says that Georgian schools devote much more time to the history of antiquity and the Middle Ages than to the 19th and 20th centuries:

“While the knowledge of what has happened in recent centuries is of particular importance for understanding where we are today, what challenges we have and where our place is. That dimension, the problems we are in, have nothing to do with what was happening in the 9th or 12th century. “When you [the state] ignore it, you spend the least time. A student who graduates from school and becomes a full-fledged citizen is disoriented, does not understand what the modern state is, what the main threats are for us, where we are, where our place is,” Khvadagiani said.

According to him, this primarily concerns the understanding of the Russian issue:

“What knowledge do we give in textbooks about Russia as the strongest threat when the whole gravity of teaching history to us has shifted to Eastern expansion ?!” – reads the historian.

Khvadagiani points out that in the last two centuries, which should be taught more accurately, there is not enough scientific knowledge either:

“We have a serious vacuum. In order to have our imaginary, desirable guide and no longer hear such claims, there must be relevant, sufficient and more than sufficient knowledge. But, you will not find a topic from this period on which you can say that there is new, orderly, fundamental knowledge about it, papers, documents, sources. It is a complete disaster in this regard. “

Davit Jishkariani also shares this opinion and notes that there are very few scientific papers and serious researches in this field, which is also related to the problem of finances:

“It would be good if the political groups that appeal to it, no matter which side they are on, would say somewhere at least once what funding historical science receives in order to conduct qualified research. The textbook is powered by scientific research, and no one sponsors scientific research. Therefore, the authors do not have many documents, sources, materials from which they will make a brief analysis. “

Another problematic link in this chain, according to historians, is the school teachers:

“The printed textbook is a guide that should be completed by other components – teacher, additional resources, databases, documentaries, tours, etc. “There is a deadlock in this regard as well – we do not like it, we criticize it, but how to do it, everyone is silent about it, because it requires a lot of resources and, most importantly, it should be a priority for the state,” Irakli Khvadagiani told us.

What is the priority for the state?



“Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili is a person of historical significance and an extremely great philanthropist. Therefore, Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili must be represented in the history of modern Georgia with dignity and this will be the case in the relevant textbooks, “- Mikheil Chkhenkeli, the Minister of Education of Georgia, responded to the discussion and excitement caused by the history books.

Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the Georgian Dream, said that:

“[The textbook] lacks a reference to Saakashvili being a criminal president whose guilt will be recognized by the Georgian judiciary. I think such records should be added to the textbook, it will be a statement of facts. “

Sozar Subari, a member of the Georgian Dream, who stressed that he himself is a historian and understands the importance of history, said that the textbook “lacks a record of traitors”:

“History does not only know the heroes, it also knows the traitors. “Therefore, the history textbook should include the names of the traitors who gave Russia a chance to occupy 22 percent of Georgia’s territory and then accused Georgia of occupying it in Strasbourg.”

He also said that yes, “Bidzina Ivanishvili is a patron, he has saved and restored more than 900 churches. “One person can do no greater work than this in the history of any country.”

Another member of the ruling party, Shalva Papuashvili, who heads the education committee in parliament, said it was an attempt by the United National Movement to rewrite history:

“When the UNM focuses on whether Bidzina Ivanishvili should be mentioned alongside Mikheil Saakashvili and Zurab Zhvania in modern history, they are fighting not to remove information about Bidzina Ivanishvili from the book, but to remove the role of this man from history.”