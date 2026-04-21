How Israel helped Azerbaijan uncover Iran’s plot to attack Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline

Israel’s operation in Azerbaijan

It is reported that Israeli agencies — Mossad, Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces — took part alongside Azerbaijan’s State Security Service in a March operation to dismantle a network linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On 6 March, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said it had prevented large-scale terrorist and intelligence operations allegedly planned by the IRGC.

On the same day, Israel’s key security bodies — Mossad, Shin Bet (the internal security service) and the Israel Defense Forces — said in an unusual joint statement that they had dismantled a global Iranian network, including a cell in Azerbaijan.

Israeli media widely reported the development, highlighting that the operation in Azerbaijan had been carried out with Israeli support.

SSS operation: IRGC targets and detentions

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) said that a series of counter-intelligence measures had prevented terrorist and sabotage acts allegedly planned by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the country. The stated aims were to spread panic among the population, damage Azerbaijan’s international reputation and target strategic sites.

Intended targets included:

the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, a key piece of energy infrastructure;

the Israeli embassy in Baku;

a leader of the Mountain Jewish religious community;

an Ashkenazi synagogue in Azerbaijan.

The SSS said eight Azerbaijani citizens had been detained, while four Iranian citizens were declared wanted.

Some of those detained have already been sentenced to six years and six months in prison, while others have been placed in pre-trial detention. The investigation is ongoing.

Among the evidence cited is around 7.73kg of C-4 explosive, which was hidden in a container at the Hamam Bath wellness complex near the Shikhov settlement in Baku’s Sabail district.

SSS video footage is said to show suspects retrieving the container and later hiding it in Baku’s Nasimi district. Investigators say they have identified links involving Iranian citizens Behnam Sahibali Rustamzadeh and Yaser Rahim Zandkian, as well as Azerbaijani citizens Tarkhan Tarlan oglu Guliyev and Nijat Zaman oglu Agayev.

The IRGC has not issued an official response to these allegations.

Israel statement: “Terror network uncovered”

In an unusual joint statement, Israel’s Mossad, Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces said that a global Iranian terrorist network had been uncovered in recent months. The network was described as targeting Israeli and Jewish sites, as well as Western military objectives. A cell in Azerbaijan was presented as part of this network.

The cell, operating under the IRGC’s Unit 4000 — a special operations division — is said to have smuggled explosive drones into Azerbaijan and gathered intelligence on potential targets.

Among the reported targets were the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline — a strategic route that carries around a third of Israel’s imported oil — as well as the Israeli embassy, a synagogue in Baku and leaders of the Jewish community.

Members of the cell were said to be acting under direct instructions from Iranian structures.

Network leadership and their reported fate:

Rahman Moghadam (or Makadam), head of Unit 4000 within the IRGC intelligence apparatus and a key figure in overseeing overseas operations, was reportedly killed in joint Israeli-US operations (known in Israel as “Rising Lion”);

Mohsen Suri, a member of Unit 4000 who held meetings with foreign cells, was also reported killed;

Majid Khademi, a senior IRGC intelligence official, was said to be involved in the overall coordination of the network;

Mehdi Yeke-Dehghan (“Doctor”) was reported to have directly coordinated operations in Azerbaijan and other countries, and linked to individuals detained in Turkey.

Israeli officials say the network became more active following the start of US-Israeli hostilities with Iran after 28 February, and attempted to establish new cells abroad.

Why the six-week gap?

The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli outlets note that Azerbaijan’s State Security Service announced the operation on 6 March, while Israel released more detailed information only on 20 April. The reasons for the delay have not been officially disclosed.

At the same time, Israeli officials emphasised that cooperation with Azerbaijan led to the exposure of a significant part of the network and the killing of several senior Iranian figures.

Israeli media report that Tel Aviv has previously assisted countries such as Azerbaijan in countering Iranian-linked threats, although the involvement of the Israel Defense Forces in overseas operations is rarely made public.

The mention of the IDF in the latest joint statement is therefore seen as an indication of the operation’s particular significance.

Israeli agencies also said they would continue working with international partners to prevent similar threats.

Israel’s operation in Azerbaijan