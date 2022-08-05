How does a football commentator work? Video
Football commentator in Armenia
Armen Garamyan works as a sportscaster for public an Armenian public TV channel. He is 27 years old, and is already considered one of the best commentators in the country. After watching this video, you will be able to visit the commentator’s booth with Armen during a tense Champions League qualifying round match between Pyunik (Armenia) and Cluj (Romania).
