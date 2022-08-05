fbpx
How does a football commentator work? Video

Football commentator in Armenia

Armen Garamyan works as a sportscaster for public an Armenian public TV channel. He is 27 years old, and is already considered one of the best commentators in the country. After watching this video, you will be able to visit the commentator’s booth with Armen during a tense Champions League qualifying round match between Pyunik (Armenia) and Cluj (Romania).

How does a football commentator work? Here are more stories, opinions and comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group "Generation Genius"

Sports stories from the Caucasus

New generation

Football commentator in Armenia

