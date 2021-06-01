How well do you know the history of the Georgian national football team? Quiz by JAMnews and Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola company has been one of the major partners of various sporting events for decades. This year, Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia and the Georgian Football Federation are entering a new phase of cooperation – Coca-Cola has become a supporter and partner of the Federation.

For the next two years, the Georgian Football Federation will receive one million GEL from Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola will enjoy the status of a special partner and its brand will be integrated with the Georgian national football team, boy teams of all ages and the football academies of the GFF.

The agreement was signed by the Head of the Football Federation, Levan Kobiashvili, and the General Director of Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia, Temur Chkonia.

“The Georgian national football team is very important to us; these players can change the history of the country with one goal,” the President of Coca-Cola Bottlers Georgia, Temur Chkonia, said when signing the contract.

Temur Chkonia and the captain of the team Guram Kashia

“The Georgian Football Federation and Coca-Cola have been cooperating for a long time. Coca-Cola has been supporting one of our largest projects for years, for which we are very grateful. Today is a special day because this cooperation has become even stronger,” noted Levan Kobiashvili, the President of the Georgian Football Federation.

Georgian national football team has played more than 250 games in its 31-year history. Check your knowledge of the history of the national team in this quiz, which was jointly compiled by JAMnews and Coca-Cola: