fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Anticipated 12-hour daily power cuts in Abkhazia

messenger vk-black email copy print

The unrestricted flow of electricity from Russia to Abkhazia will cease on February 5, leading the republic to implement daily 12-hour power cuts, as announced during a special meeting by Vice-President of Abkhazia, Badra Gumba.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Transport, Dzhansukh Nanba, clarified that these enforced power cuts result from several factors:

“These include low fees for electricity consumed by the population, a critically low water level in the Jvar reservoir of Ingur HPP, scheduled repair of the 4th power unit at the Rostov NPP, and emergency shutdowns of generating equipment in the South of Russia, from where Abkhazia receives additional electricity.”


In one way or another, Russia will no longer provide free electricity to Abkhazia, and the republic lacks the funds for paid electricity. The authorities of the republic have not disclosed their strategy for addressing the situation, aside from implementing 12-hour power cuts.

President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, was not present at the meeting, as he had been on a business trip in Moscow for the entire previous week, attempting to resolve the issue of free power supply. However, it seems that he was unsuccessful.

Until now, the provision of free Russian electricity has allowed Abkhazia to offset the energy deficit, which arose, among other things, due to the illicit mining of cryptocurrency.

Most read

1

"Pashinyan seeks peace, while Aliyev pursues war": opinion from Yerevan

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from January 29-February 2, 2024

3

Georgia after Karabakh: What has changed in the region and what lessons Tbilisi should learn

4

Russian business in Georgia. Who are its key players?

5

Opinion: "Armenia can develop relations with NATO without exiting CSTO for now"

6

Armenia-Georgia strategic partnership: landmark move or mere formality?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews