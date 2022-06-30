"Home, to Europe" calls on Georgia's ruling party to end provocations during rallies



Pro-European activists in Georgia blame ruling party

The Home, to Europe movement, which organizes mass actions in Georgia in support of Georgia’s accession to the European Union, issued a special statement accusing the ruling party of organizing provocations during meetings in Tbilisi and the regions on the eve of the July 3 rally.

In particular, the ruling Georgian Dream party in the regions verbally and physically opposes members of the organization in order to create the impression that there are two opposing groups on the issue of Georgia’s European integration, which is a lie.

“The vast majority of Georgian citizens agree with the European future of the country, this fact cannot be blocked by any processes”, the statement said.

According to the movement, the actions against them contain signs of a crime under the article on violation of the right to assembly.

“Home, to Europe” claims that the events planned as part of the campaign are peaceful in nature and exclude elements of violence. The movement appeals to the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a request to ensure the safety of people participating in public discussions.

Today, June 29, there was a physical confrontation in front of the high-rise building of Tbilisi State University between students and supporters of the ruling party.

The students say they handed out leaflets of the Home, to Europe civic movement and urged people to come to the July 3 rally when they were attacked by activists from the Georgian Dream party.

Georgian Dream activists also attacked members of the movement in the cities of Khoni, Zugdidi and Telavi. Government officials were also mobilized in Batumi, where a verbal confrontation took place.

Mass actions in Tbilisi in support of Georgia’s accession to the European Union began on June 20 – after the European Council decided to grant the status of candidates for EU accession to Ukraine and Moldova, but not to Georgia.

Additional conditions were put forward for Georgia to obtain candidate status, including the reform of the judiciary, de-oligarchization, and depolarization of political life.

The organizers of the actions, the Home, to Europe movement, presented their demands to the government on behalf of those gathered on Rustaveli Avenue on June 24. In particular:

The resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili;

Formation of a government of national accord, which by the end of the year will implement the EU’s 12-point recommendations.



The next rally is scheduled for July 3 at 20:00.