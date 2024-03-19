"You save time, energy, money" - digital services of the HERA XXI Association for women

Ассоциация HERA XXI

Research and reports indicate that women’s reproductive health and sexual rights in Georgia are often violated in various ways. These include limited access to safe abortion services, selective abortion, misuse and restricted access to contraceptives, and frequent cases of domestic violence against women.

The low level of access to medical information and quality services for youth in Georgia has also been identified as a significant issue in the State Youth Strategy for 2023-2026. Its goals include:

Providing teenagers and young people with age-appropriate, scientifically based information about their rights, health, and other issues;

Providing youth access to healthcare services (especially regarding sexual and reproductive health) and creating alternative spaces necessary for social development.

In response to this challenge, the HERA XXI Association has begun developing digital healthcare services in Georgia.

In this article, we will explain why digital healthcare services are effective in the 21st century; how they facilitate access to various essential services for women, especially for the youth and vulnerable groups (socially unprotected, rural residents, people with special needs, young people, victims of domestic violence).

We will also discuss the types of services available at the organization and how the system operates.

HERA XXI Association services

Madlena Khutsishvili from the HERA XXI Association has been systematically taking contraceptives for many years. Periodically, when necessary, she also consults with the association’s gynecologist. There is no charge for these services.

Madlena discovered this organization in 2013 when she attended one of its training sessions. Since then, she has brought many people to the HERA XXI association to access various services: family members, friends, and relatives.

“To this day, I spread the information that the services here are completely free and accessible,” Madlena tells us.

The HERA XXI Association has been working in the field of sexual and reproductive health and rights since 1998.

The organization focuses on providing sensitive, high-quality services based on human rights for reproductive and sexual health, including:

Information on sexual maturity/puberty;

Informed choice and consent for sexual relations;

Information on relationships;

Prevention of early marriage and unwanted pregnancy;

Modern methods of contraception and their use to prevent unintended pregnancy;

Safe abortion as a woman’s choice;

Advice on how to avoid sexual violence;

Counseling for victims and referral to appropriate services, along with ongoing feedback from clients;

Cybersecurity, i.e., information security and prevention of possible abuse, bullying, etc.

Those wishing to access these services can do so in several ways. HERA XXI’s remote services include a hotline, video consultations, and online chats. By appointment with the association’s gynecologist-reproductive health specialist, clients can receive contraceptives in the office free of charge.

As explained by the organization, considering the complexities related to information filtering, HERA XXI offers its beneficiaries reliable information about reproductive health and rights.

The organization has its digital platforms – sexual consultation and a page – sexual and reproductive health and rights of women, where individuals can read thematic articles, attend LIVE sessions, and ask questions completely anonymously.

Digital healthcare services and their benefits

Digital technologies have long become an integral part of everyday life. Technological advancements have made modern life easier, offering the ability to receive various services quickly, affordably, and with quality.

People can leverage this opportunity even when it comes to their life, health, and overall quality of life.

The advantage of digital services became particularly clear when the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, and people around the globe were confined to their homes for an extended period.

Studies conducted during that time showed that many people lost access to medical services. Instances of domestic violence increased. Many women, thinking no one could help them, suddenly found themselves trapped under the same roof with their abusers.

It was then that the HERA XXI Association, already well-versed in providing various services in the offline space, started considering the development of digital services.

“In reports prepared by various non-governmental organizations, it is evident that the pandemic severely impacted human rights, with increased cases of domestic violence. We began looking for alternative ways to allow the population to use our services even under isolation conditions,” says Nino Tskuleiskiri, the director of the HERA XXI association.

She explains that under the constraints imposed during the pandemic, the absence of transportation, and the worsening economic situation, the availability of digital services was crucial for many women.

It was decided that all services existing within the organization should be adapted for digital methods and platforms.

Thus, the HERA XXI Association developed a hotline and an online consultation system both on the website and using the organization’s social platforms.

How does the digital service system work?

Anyone wishing to receive any service from the organization should call the HERA XXI Association’s hotline at 032 201 12 21. The call is, of course, free. If desired, the individual can remain anonymous.

Connection through the website, communication windows, or the organization’s digital platforms is also possible, such as the organization’s Facebook page.

Operators responding to people through these communication channels connect beneficiaries with specialists based on their needs, then monitor the entire process.

“After monitoring, the operator prepares a monthly report to assess how effective the consultation was. In this way, we ensure both quality and anonymity,” says the organization’s director.

Thus, since 2021, over two thousand people have used the various services provided by the HERA XXI Association.

The needs varied: some were seeking legal assistance for domestic violence and child marriage issues, while others were looking for safe medical services.

Services of the HERA XXI association for information on sexual and reproductive rights are used by young girls (18-25 years old) and women of childbearing age.

The association notes that the primary demand for the service comes from women aged 17 to 45.

However, despite the high availability of information and communication technologies (90 percent of the population uses the internet), according to Georgia’s National Statistics Service, only 50.5 percent use the internet to search for health-related information, of which 61.3 percent are women and 37.7 percent are men. And 48.9 percent are youth.

“You save time, money” – why digital healthcare?

Our respondent, Madlena, lives in the settlement of Afrika [unofficial name of a district in Tbilisi]. Discussing the importance of remote services, she emphasizes the potential for saving time and money:

“Receiving services remotely means more flexibility. You save time, energy, money. You need money to travel to the city center, to make an appointment with a doctor, to visit a clinic, to get a queue number. Here, you can make an appointment and receive the same service while staying at home.”

Like Madlena, Tamar [name changed at the respondent’s request] also uses the services of the HERA XXI Association. She shares that a gynecologist from the organization periodically contacts her and schedules a remote consultation. The doctor checks her general condition and, if necessary, refers her to an appropriate medical facility.

“After the abortion, I had health issues; I was very ill, so I decided to start taking contraceptives. There’s also a relatively inexpensive drug available, but it negatively affects health. Not everyone can afford quality medication. That’s precisely why the HERA XXI Association is important to me. It’s very beneficial.”

What services do they use from the organization?

Pati Paichadze, who works in gynecology and reproductive medicine at HERA XXI since the foundation of the association, shares that based on experience, most client issues (65 percent) are resolved during online consultations.

In other cases, a visit to the doctor is necessary.

Speaking about the positive impact of electronic services, Pati explains how these consultations increase awareness in various areas:

“Through our online service, many people have received accurate information about the HPV vaccine. As a result, we’ve dispelled negative myths associated with vaccination in general.”

On the question of how service recipients can maintain anonymity, Pati Paichadze answers:

“As a reproductive medicine doctor, I maintain anonymous and confidential relations with the client. Whether to stay anonymous or not is up to the visitor. To receive a free consultation, a patient doesn’t need to provide personal information, such as name, surname, age, address, etc.”

Furthermore, the HERA XXI association offers its beneficiaries free online legal consultations on sexual and reproductive rights and domestic violence.

The organization’s lawyers delicately and professionally advise on issues such as domestic violence, sexual violence, gender discrimination, etc.

The legal advisor of the association is most often approached with questions on:

Underage marriage

Adoption

Women’s labor rights

Safe abortion

Minors’ rights to sexual and reproductive health

Breach of confidentiality by medical providers.

The organization’s consultant and lawyer, Anna Tvaradze, recalls a case with a minor who couldn’t obtain his medical history from a clinic without parental consent:

“The minor couldn’t receive medical services because the clinic asked for parental permission. He also didn’t have access to his personal medical documents, as parental consent was required here too. During the consultation, I provided this client information based on the laws and legal norms he could appeal to and how he could access the desired services and documents while asserting his rights. Later, he contacted me again through the online service to thank me.”

Medcompass

Medcompass is a fast, cost-effective, objective, and reliable medical information guide where you can receive unbiased online services from highly qualified specialists and utilize remote services provided by the HERA XXI Association.

The app can be downloaded on Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

Training community representatives to increase awareness

“While there are many websites on this topic, no one can guarantee that they are all truthful; these sites often mislead us,” says a quote from the 2021 study “Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health Services Among Youth,” which was commissioned by the HERA XXI association.

In the study, young people stress the high risk of receiving incorrect information and note that they primarily discuss sexual and reproductive health with their peers.

To balance these risks and fill the information gap, the HERA XXI Association organizes various events.

These include local informational and educational meetings and training sessions. HERA XXI Association also prepares community leaders.

“As part of our educational component, we annually train 12-15 young people. We teach them to work in the community so they can share the knowledge they’ve gained with their peers,” says Nino Tsuleiskiri, the director of the organization.

HERA XXI posts an application for this educational program online. Anyone from across Georgia can participate.

“This is an opportunity for young people to get necessary information from their trained peers who have accurate information,” adds Nino Tsuleiskiri.

Animated videos on reproductive health and healthy lifestyles

In 2022, as the recipient of the international AMAZE award, HERA XXI gained access to AMAZE’s animated videos.

This means the organization has the opportunity to adapt the material related to reproductive health and healthy living in Georgia.

The videos, created in partnership with Project AMAZE, cover topics such as sexually transmitted diseases, protection of minors’ sexual and reproductive health, online safety/cybersecurity, medical confidentiality, proper use of hygiene products, and others.

Their aim is to expand access to reliable, age-appropriate, and accurate sexual education for young people.

To ensure the videos reach a wider audience and are accessible to ethnic groups and the deaf community living in Georgia, the materials have been adapted into Georgian, Armenian, Azerbaijani languages, and sign language.

