Gvaramia receives Press Freedom Award

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has honored Nika Gvaramia, the founder of Georgia’s critical media outlet “Mtavari Arkhi,” with the International Press Freedom Award. Gvaramia has been recognized as one of the four laureates of this prestigious professional award.

In 2023, the award will be presented to journalists Maria Teresa Montaño (Mexico), Shahina K.K. (India), Ferdinand Ayité (Togolese Republic), and Nika Gvaramia (Georgia). Since the establishment of the award in 1992, Nika Gvaramia has become the first Georgian journalist to receive the International Press Freedom Award.

“Press attacks are intensifying, but journalists continue to step up and cover vital issues that expand our collective possibilities,” stated CPJ President Joel Simon. “It is a great honor for us to recognize this year’s laureates: outstanding reporters tirelessly working to expose corruption, abuse, and violations, despite significant efforts to silence them.”

Regarding Gvaramia’s award, representatives of the Committee to Protect Journalists stated:

“As a television anchor, Gvaramia was known for his sharp criticism of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream.’ His show frequently featured investigations that exposed alleged corruption within the government and accusations of pro-Russian bias by Georgian authorities. He served over a year of his 3.5-year prison sentence before being pardoned by the president in June 2023. Gvaramia has rejected the charges against him and has garnered support from many in society who believe the accusations against him were politically motivated. Gvaramia is the only journalist in Georgia who has been sentenced to imprisonment for his activities since CPJ began documenting imprisoned journalists in 1992.”

Nika Gvaramia was arrested on May 16, 2022, inside a courtroom. The head of the critical media outlet was sentenced to three years and six months of imprisonment for an incident in which he was accused of using an official vehicle for personal purposes.

On June 22, 2023, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili signed a pardon for Nika Gvaramia. According to the president, she does not intend to provide any explanations regarding her decision, as the act of pardon falls within her discretionary power.

The case of “Mtavari Arkhi’s” founder has been included in the latest report by the U.S. Department of State. The document’s subsections addressing political prisoners and freedom of speech highlight the arrest of Nika Gvaramia, the CEO of “Mtavari Arkhi” media.

Citing Amnesty International, the White House stated that Gvaramia’s case revealed the “growing government influence on the judiciary in a number of cases,” aimed at suppressing critics and opponents of the ruling authorities.