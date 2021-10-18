ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Grave crime committed against Azerbaijani 16-year-old activist. Video

For several days already, one of the most discussed topics in Azerbaijani society has become the case of Sanay Yagmur, a young but well-known activist. The inaction of law enforcement agencies led to the rape of a 16-year-old girl becoming public.

Sanay’s mother, writer Zumrud Yagmur, held a press conference where she spoke about an incident in 2020 that was still unknown to the general public. According to her, the reason for the disclosure of the facts of the incident was the inaction of law enforcement agencies, which are trying to hide the crime.

The victim’s mother said that last year, 16-year-old Sanay Yagmur was raped by a close relative. Sanay herself wrote about the incident on her social media. She noted that her maternal cousin Asker Agayev gave her alcoholic drink where he had mixed in drugs prior. After that, the girl lost consciousness and did not remember what happened.

Despite the fact that the incident took place a year ago, there is an expert opinion and other facts indicating the commission of a crime, the person who committed it is still free. Currently, a campaign is underway to collect signatures calling for the arrest of Agayev.

