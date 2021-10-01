Policeman in Baku shot his wife at the police station

At a police station in Baku, police sergeant Ismail Mammadov shot and killed his wife, 27-year-old Khanym Mammadova, who came to file a complaint against her husband. This murder sparked a wave of outrage in Azerbaijani society, however, some people supported the murderer.

What happened?

Killed by Khanym Mamedova

On the morning of September 30, a murder took place in the police station No. 24 of the Nizami district of Baku.

Khanym Mammadova, 27, came to the police station to report her husband, the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry said. The woman complained about frequent beatings by her husband. The police officers informed their colleague Sergeant Ismail Mammadov, the husband of the young woman, about this.

Arriving at the department, Ismail Mammadov shot his wife from a service weapon and killed her. Mamedov shot the woman eight times.

Immediately after that, Ismail Mammadov surrendered to law enforcement agencies. The case is currently being investigated.

What do the relatives say?

According to the aunt of the murdered woman, Nasiba Mamedova, her niece’s husband was always jealous:

“I myself live in Baku, but after my niece got married, she never came to us. I didn’t even know her phone number. Ismail did not allow her to leave the house”.

It became known that the murdered Khanym Mammadova graduated from the Faculty of Mathematics of Baku State University.

“They met when Khanym was in her second year. They have two children. The older child is already attending school, the younger one is in kindergarten”.

According to media reports, Khanym Mammadova got married at the age of 19.

Reaction in society

“There is an ugly system of values in Azerbaijan. As part of society, the police are just as loyal to this system. The question is, why did the policeman shoot his wife, who came to complain about him? Because he could not stand such shame in front of colleagues. Because I am sure that his colleagues are also carriers of the very system of values ​​of our society. They do not have the mindset of a defender of the law, they have a thieves’ mindset.

The autocratic government is aware of this value system and uses it at times to compromise its opponents. Either by sharing intimate videos or in other ways. They know very well that people will not condemn anyone for corruption, for other illegal actions, but they will condemn anyone for that”, writes historian Altai Geyushov.

“The first piece of news I read this morning is the murder of a woman in the police station. It’s scary to imagine what he did to her at home if he allowed himself to do this in the police station. What did she go through before coming to complain to the police?

I admit that now some other police officers, other rapists cite this case as an example for their wives at home. They say that there is no place where they could go, and if they suddenly “lose their nerves”, they can kill in the police station.

Today’s case is the seamy side of the law enforcement system in Azerbaijan, attitudes towards women victims, the issue of violence against women in the country.

This is Azerbaijan. The killings of women are political, ”writes feminist Gulnara Mehdiyeva.

But there were also those who began to support the killer on social networks.

“Well done. If there are still a couple of such cases, maybe the number of divorces in the country will decrease. A woman should obey her husband, not go out into the street without his permission, her duty is to bring up children”, wrote one of the users of the Azerbaijani segment of social networks.

Court’s verdict

On the same day, September 30, in the Baku Grave Crimes Court, the trial in the criminal case against the former judge of the Sabunchi District Court Fagan Ahmadov, who killed his wife with a shot from a firearm, ended.

By a court decision, F. Ahmadov was sentenced to 10 years in prison of a strict regime colony.