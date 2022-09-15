"Gradarak" - modern libraries for Armenian villages. Video

Modern libraries for Armenian villages

Hayk Zalibekyan talks about how he created the Gradarak project with his colleagues – libraries and public spaces in the villages of Armenia.

Gradarak is not only a library and educational center for children but also a platform for activities for adults.

“When you communicate with children from the villages, you understand that they do not know how to dream. Because there is nothing around them and they do not know what to dream about,” says Hayk.