fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

"Gradarak" - modern libraries for Armenian villages. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Modern libraries for Armenian villages

Hayk Zalibekyan talks about how he created the Gradarak project with his colleagues – libraries and public spaces in the villages of Armenia.

Gradarak is not only a library and educational center for children but also a platform for activities for adults.

“When you communicate with children from the villages, you understand that they do not know how to dream. Because there is nothing around them and they do not know what to dream about,” says Hayk.

Most read

1

Plebiscite in Georgia on opening a "second front": How serious is it?

2

Military action on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, casualties reported

3

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

4

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the morning of September 14

5

"Azerbaijani provocations are inevitable" - Armenian analysts on Baku's goals

6

"Continued conflict helps Russia's presence in the region" - comment from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews