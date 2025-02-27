German Ministry of Education ends cooperation with Georgia

German Education Ministry’s cooperation with Georgia ends

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research is ending its cooperation with Georgia, German Ambassador Peter Fischer announced. According to him, the decision is linked to restrictions on academic freedom in Georgia and the suspension of its EU accession process.

The termination of cooperation will affect student mobility, research programs between the two countries, and Georgia’s participation in EU-funded initiatives.

“Georgian students who studied at German universities—mostly on German scholarships—understand the full significance of this loss,” the ambassador added.

At the same time, Fischer clarified that Germany’s current funding for Georgian education, amounting to nearly one million euros, will remain unchanged. For now, DAAD scholarships, which primarily support graduates, doctoral students, and postdoctoral researchers, will also remain in place.

“But Germany is monitoring and reviewing all aspects of relationship with Georgia – with regret,” the ambassador concluded.