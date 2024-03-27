fbpx
National celebration in Georgia as country’s football team qualifies for Euro Championship

Georgia’s team at the Euro

Photo: Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP

Georgia’s national football team won against Greece in the penalty shootout with a 4:2 score in the final match of the Euro 2024 qualifying stage.

The main and extra time of the match ended in a 0:0 draw. The outcome of the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

For the first time in history, Georgia has qualified for the final part of the European Championship. Georgia’s opponents will be Portugal, Turkey, and the Czech Republic.

The European Championship will take place this summer in Germany, from June 14 to July 14.

The match was held at the Dynamo stadium in Tbilisi.

Tickets for the game were sold out within a few hours: more than 300,000 people were waiting in the online queue, according to the service TKT.ge.

The reaction of fans after Nika Kvekveskiri scored the winning penalty:

The Georgian team after the match in the locker room. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia performs a Georgian dance:


Fans return from the Georgia vs. Greece match. Cars are honking, people are chanting “Sakartvelo,” and people are singing the national team’s anthem in the metro:

The Georgian national team joined fans at Republic Square. Those gathered there were the ones who couldn’t buy tickets for the match.

The football players perform the anthem of Georgia:

Budu Zivzivadze dances on stage in front of the fans:


Members of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine watch the Georgia-Greece match:

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and Georgian national team veteran Shota Arveladze:

Fans in Kutaisi:

