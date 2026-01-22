Georgia’s state security service inspects shops on PM’s orders

Inspections at shops across Georgia

Georgia’s State Security Service has carried out inspections at supermarkets belonging to various retail chains on the instruction of the prime minister. Documents were seized from some companies.

On 24 December 2025, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said in a video address that food prices in Georgia were significantly higher than in Europe and called on law enforcement agencies to investigate whether there were signs of criminal activity by specific actors.

“Dozens of warrants and documents have been seized from various companies for the purpose of further investigative actions,” the agency told InterpressNews.

Officers from Georgia’s State Security Service carried out inspections at the headquarters of Daily Group, which operates the supermarket chains Spar, Magnit, Gvirila, Ioli, Kalata and Daily.

The visit by State Security Service officers was also confirmed by the director of another supermarket chain, Agrohub.

“They came from the anti-corruption department of the State Security Service. They called us in advance and said they wanted to discuss certain issues. They requested documents and software databases — they are interested in all documentation related to procurement.

“We need to prepare and provide documentation related to price increases,” the Agrohub director told TV Pirveli.

On 21 January 2026, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met representatives of around 15 major grocery retail chains to discuss rising prices and possible ways to address the issue.

After the meeting, Kobakhidze said it was important to “jointly discuss ways to reduce prices”. He also noted that the number of markets in Georgia had doubled over the past five years, which he said ultimately affects prices and living standards.

Kobakhidze added that while freedom of enterprise is key, social responsibility is also important.

A parliamentary investigative commission has been set up. It will examine not only food and medicine prices, but also fuel prices. Georgia’s State Security Service of Georgia has announced the launch of an investigation related to food pricing.

