Georgian opposition boycott leaves only ruling party running in parliamentary elections round 2

Only the ruling Georgian Dream party is running in the second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia on November 21.

The current situation is entirely unique in the political history of Georgia – nothing like this happened in the country’s independent history.

In 17 single-mandate constituencies, voters must elect majoritarian MPs. But practically all opposition candidates who made it to the second round have withdrawn their candidacies in protest of what they say were fabricated elections on October 31.

The opposition has also called on its supporters to boycott the elections.

Despite this decision, the names of opposition candidates still appear on the ballot papers.

The winner will be the candidate with a simple majority of votes.

The united opposition of Georgia has been holding street protests since October 31, the day of the parliamentary elections. All opposition forces called the elections rigged and are demanding a new vote. The eight parties that made it to parliament resigned from their seats. The authorities, in turn, insist that the elections were free.

The opposition has also removed its observers from polling stations, and only members of the ruling party have entered the election commission.

The elections, however, are monitored by representatives of non-governmental organizations.

For the second round, 8.6 million lari [about $2.7 million] were spent from the budget.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia for the first time this year were held under a new system – 120 MPs were elected under the proportional (party) system, and 30 under the majoritarian system.

In the first round, pro-government candidates won in 13 majoritarian constituencies. In the remaining 17 constituencies, a second round was called because none of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote.

According to the proportional system, the votes were distributed as follows:

1. The ruling Georgian Dream party – 48.22 percent

2. National Movement – United Opposition – 27.18 percent

3. European Georgia – 3.79 percent

4. Lelo – 3.16 percent

5. Agmashenebeli Strategy – 3.15 percent

6. Alliance of Patriots – 3.14 percent

7. Girchi – 2.89 percent

8. Citizens – Aleko Elisashvili – 1.33 percent

9. Labor Party – 1 percent.