Georgia's president: "What difference does it make whether the 'foreign agent' law is changed or not?"

Zourabichvili criticised Council of Europe

According to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his delegation do not have the appropriate mandate or right to appoint a commission to discuss the “foreign agent law” with the “unrecognized authorities” of Georgia. Zourabichvili made this statement at a special briefing regarding the visit of Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset to the country.

The president stated that it is the responsibility of the Council of Europe, as the oldest European organization, to oppose “violence against the people and the restriction of all their rights.”

I recently met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and his delegation, who seemed somewhat confused.

This organization has one responsibility and duty—to speak out when something happens in one of its member states, as it has in Georgia: violence against people, the restriction of all their rights. Protesting against this, condemning it, is probably the first duty of this organization.

I clearly explained to the Secretary General and his delegation that they have neither the mandate, nor the duty, nor the right to appoint a commission with individuals who have unrecognized authority, especially to review the ‘foreign agent law.’

What difference does it make whether Russian legislation changes or not? This is the best example of how this government has been lying for many years. But they will not deceive either the Georgian people or their partners, who clearly understand the current state of Georgia,” said Salome Zourabichvili.

According to Alain Berset, who is visiting Georgia, during his meeting with the country’s officials, he demanded the release of all arrested participants of the protests and received a promise from the authorities to amend the controversial “foreign agent law.” For this purpose, Berset added, an international working group will be created.

However, this announcement has sparked negative reactions in Georgian society, as many believe it effectively legitimizes the rule of the “Georgian Dream” party and aims to divert attention from the demand for new parliamentary elections.

Alain Berset also explained what was discussed during his meeting with the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, which took place on December 18.

“The meeting was pretty much the same as all the others. [We discussed] the importance of Georgia’s place in the European family and the commitments it has made…” said Berset.

The increased interest in the meeting between the Secretary General of the Council of Europe and Ivanishvili stems from the fact that Ivanishvili holds no official government position.

Zourabichvili criticised Council of Europe