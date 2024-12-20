Council of Europe Secretary General: "Georgian authorities pledge to amend 'foreign agents' law"

Georgia to amend foreign agents law

According to Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, who is currently visiting Georgia, he demanded the release of all participants in recent protests who were administratively detained over the past few weeks during his meeting with Georgian officials.

He emphasized that Georgia’s Committee Against Torture has been examining the conditions of detained protesters and will present a preliminary assessment next week.

At a press conference on December 20, the Secretary General also announced that the Georgian government has pledged to amend the controversial “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” (commonly known as the “foreign agents law”). To this end, an international working group will be established.

Additionally, Alain Berset expressed concern about the homophobic “anti-LGBT propaganda” law, stating that it is incompatible with European standards.

“This is a critical time for Georgia, and I am here, first and foremost, to express my support for the Georgian people, who deserve to live in a stable and democratic country.

The current political crisis can be resolved if we uphold the fundamental rights of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

During my meeting with the authorities, I made it absolutely clear that fundamental rights—freedom of expression, the media, and assembly—must be fully protected, and any violations, particularly against journalists and protesters, are unacceptable.

I urged the authorities to refrain from using disproportionate force, conduct an independent, effective, and transparent investigation swiftly, and release all those detained administratively. I have received certain assurances in this regard,” said Alain Berset.

The Council of Europe emphasizes that the purpose of Alain Berset’s visit to Georgia is to de-escalate political tensions.

The Council urges all parties to avoid any escalation and calls on the authorities to refrain from disproportionate use of force and to respect freedom of expression and assembly.

As part of his visit, Alain Berset met not only with members of the Georgian government but also with representatives of civil society.

One meeting that drew particular public interest was between Berset and Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party. While the details of the meeting remain unknown, many believe that the very fact that the Secretary General of the Council of Europe met with someone who holds no official government position further underscores the West’s clear understanding that Ivanishvili is the one truly governing the country while staying behind the scenes.

The visit of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe to Georgia has sparked various political interpretations.

Georgian Dream claims that the visit and the official meetings held during it have put an end to speculations about the government’s legitimacy.

“There are certain conditions that Georgia will not compromise on, as they are based on the interests of its people. Of course, the arrival of a guest of such stature is extremely important to discuss issues that concern not only Georgia but also the region and the world,” said Giorgi Volski, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Berset met with only three of the four opposition parties that surpassed the 5% threshold in the October 26 parliamentary elections, as the leaders of the Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia and Nika Melia, declined the meeting.

According to the coalition, the Secretary General’s visit to Georgia is being used by the illegitimate Georgian Dream government for “propaganda and disinformation purposes.”

The coalition also expressed dissatisfaction over Berset’s lack of interest in visiting political prisoners.

