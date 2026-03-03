Opinion: US will remember Georgian government’s stance on events in Iran

Georgia’s position on Iran

Analyst Gia Khukhashvili has commented on the Georgian government’s statement regarding the current events in Iran. He said he saw support for Iran in the government’s position.

On the morning of 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran. US President Donald Trump demanded that Iran scale back its nuclear programme, which triggered the escalation. He also declared war on Iran because he believes recent large-scale protests in the country have created an opportunity to change its leadership. The Georgian government expressed condolences to Iran over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Gia Khukhashvili: “First, this is a very vague statement — a classic attempt to please both sides.

Second, the key line reads: ‘We express our condolences to the Iranian people and to the Republic of Iran.’ If the statement had not included the words ‘Republic of Iran’, it would have been little more than a formality. But offering condolences to the regime amounts to direct support for it.”

“Not to mention that a week earlier they lit up the TV tower in Tbilisi in the colours of the Iranian regime. I stress — not the Iranian state, because the national flag looks different. That clearly showed the position of the Georgian authorities, and the Americans will remember it.

The Georgian authorities say they want to improve relations with the United States, yet in this situation they issue such ambiguous statements with the wrong emphasis. Of course, this will cost them dearly.”

Georgia’s position on Iran