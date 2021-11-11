Georgia's Penitentiary Service releases video of Saakashvili being transferred to Gldani prison hospital

Georgia’s Penitentiary Service video shows Saakashvili’s transfer to Gldani Prison Hospital



The Special Penitentiary Service released a video of former President Mikheil Saakashvili being forcibly transferred to Gldani prison hospital.

“Due to the high public interest, we are publishing video footage showing the accommodation of Mikheil Saakashvili, a prisoner in the medical facility of №18 for accused and convicts, his placement in the ward and the physical violence and damage to medical equipment caused by Saakashvili. The Ministry of Justice has already followed the relevant legal response. The General Inspection of the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into the incident”, the penitentiary said in a statement.

Spread footage shows several people dragging Mikheil Saakashvili naked before entering the ward. Saakashvili said that he was told that he would be taken to a civilian clinic. The footage shows that while entering the ward, the former president verbally confronted the staff and damaged medical equipment.

On November 10, a Strasbourg court issued a ruling on “temporary measures” related to Mikheil Saakashvili’s hunger strike, his health and safety.

The Strasbourg court gave priority to the case and took “temporary measures”. Due to the content of the “temporary measures”, this decision of the Strasbourg court means that the European Court of Human Rights has seen the danger of irreparable damage to Saakashvili’s life and health.

Mikheil Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for more than 40 days since he was arrested on October 1.

On November 8, he was transferred from Rustavi Prison to Gldani Prison Hospital against his will in order to “prevent deterioration of his health.” Saakashvili himself, his family, doctors and the Public Defender’s Office opposed his transfer to the prison hospital claiming that the prison hospital lacked the medical equipment needed for Saakashvili’s treatment and was also unsafe.

The Public Defender inspected the medical facility in Gldani Prison several times. The ombudsman wrote in the reports that the conditions in the clinic were inappropriate for the treatment of the patient.

Elene Khoshtaria, the leader of the Droa party, started a hunger strike in the parliament demanding Saakashvili’s transfer to the civil clinic.

In parallel with these processes, on November 8, the opposition launched large-scale, indefinite protests demanding the release of Mikheil Saakashvili and the calling of early elections.