fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgia's opposition UNM party proposes to recognise genocide in Ukraine

messenger vk-black email copy print

United National Movement party proposes Georgian Parliament to recognise Ukranian genocide

The opposition party “United National Movement” will submit to the Parliament of Georgia a draft resolution on the recognition of the genocide in Ukraine. As Nika Melia, chairman of the party, said at a briefing today, the resolution will be a kind of political assessment of whether what they saw in Ukraine convinced the representatives of the ruling party that there really is a genocide in Ukraine.

“While many European parliaments adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide in Ukraine, our speaker of parliament, who arrived at the scene and saw how people, pregnant women with their hands tied and children were shot, did not dare to say what really happened there”, Nika Melia said.

According to him, this should be another litmus test for Bidzina Ivanishvili (oligarch and leader of the ruling party), parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili and others:

“Naturally, this will not be a process of clarifying legal details, this will be a political assessment with either a yes or no answer. What they saw in Bucha either convinced Georgian Dream that there really is a genocide there, or they will deny it”.

The main opposition party took the initiative days after the recording of a telephone conversation between the country’s informal ruler Bidzina Ivanishvili and Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov was leaked. In a conversation, Yevtushenkov turns to Ivanishvili for help in order to avoid sanctions. The recording contains specific names and surnames and a discussion of the visit to Georgia by the vice-president of Yevtushenkov’s sanctioned company, Ali Uzdenov.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews