United National Movement party proposes Georgian Parliament to recognise Ukranian genocide

The opposition party “United National Movement” will submit to the Parliament of Georgia a draft resolution on the recognition of the genocide in Ukraine. As Nika Melia, chairman of the party, said at a briefing today, the resolution will be a kind of political assessment of whether what they saw in Ukraine convinced the representatives of the ruling party that there really is a genocide in Ukraine.

“While many European parliaments adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide in Ukraine, our speaker of parliament, who arrived at the scene and saw how people, pregnant women with their hands tied and children were shot, did not dare to say what really happened there”, Nika Melia said.

According to him, this should be another litmus test for Bidzina Ivanishvili (oligarch and leader of the ruling party), parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili and others:

“Naturally, this will not be a process of clarifying legal details, this will be a political assessment with either a yes or no answer. What they saw in Bucha either convinced Georgian Dream that there really is a genocide there, or they will deny it”.

The main opposition party took the initiative days after the recording of a telephone conversation between the country’s informal ruler Bidzina Ivanishvili and Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov was leaked. In a conversation, Yevtushenkov turns to Ivanishvili for help in order to avoid sanctions. The recording contains specific names and surnames and a discussion of the visit to Georgia by the vice-president of Yevtushenkov’s sanctioned company, Ali Uzdenov.