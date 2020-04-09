Georgia’s Ivanishvili donates almost $40 million to anti-coronavirus fund

Georgia’s informal ruler and head of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili has donated 100 million GEL [Around $32 mln]. to the StopCoV Fund,

As of the morning of April 9, 214 cases of coronavirus infection had been recorded in Georgia. There are 4559 people in quarantine, 353 under in-patient monitoring. 50 patients have recovered, three have died.

Bidzina Ivanishvili in 2012-2013 was the Prime Minister of Georgia. He is considered the richest man in the country. According to Forbes, Ivanishvili has assets worth 4.8 billion dollars, and is the 349th richest person in the world. World media often writes about him. His name also surfaced in the publications of the scandalous documents Panama Papers.

The StopCov Fund was created by the Georgian government to accumulate funds to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.



Both citizens of the country and various companies have transferred money to the fund’s account, which now has 124,543,899 GEL, or about $40 million.

