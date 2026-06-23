Imedi TV loses advertisers after UK sanctions

Two of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, Procter & Gamble and Nestlé, have launched internal reviews of their business relationship with Georgia’s pro-government broadcaster Imedi TV, which is under UK sanctions.

Procter & Gamble has already suspended its advertising on the channel.

On 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK imposed sanctions on the Georgian broadcasters TV Imedi and POSTV under its Russia sanctions regime. The British government said the outlets had “deliberately spread disinformation about Ukraine, undermining its sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The measures imposed on both broadcasters include asset freezes, restrictions on trust services and director disqualifications.

According to City AM, US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, the owner of brands including Gillette and Pampers, stopped advertising on Imedi TV on 22 June.

The newspaper reported that the decision followed an internal review led by John Brandon, head of ethics for Procter & Gamble’s European operations.

A company spokesperson said Procter & Gamble complies fully with sanctions regimes and legal requirements in every country where it operates.

“We have not breached UK sanctions. However, we voluntarily reviewed our approach and decided to discontinue advertising on Imedi in Georgia,” the spokesperson said.

City AM reports that Nestlé has launched an internal review after advertisements for its products appeared on Imedi TV.

According to the newspaper, the world’s largest food and beverage company maintained commercial ties with the broadcaster after the UK government imposed sanctions on Imedi and POSTV, describing the channels as pro-Kremlin outlets that had spread disinformation about Ukraine.

City AM says the review is being led by Lynn Gale, Nestlé’s head of global legal affairs, with Mark Morris-Jones from the company’s London-based legal team also involved.

Company representatives said Nestlé complies with all applicable laws and international sanctions regimes, including those governing its operations in Georgia.

According to City AM, several international companies have already cut ties with Imedi. Among them is the BBC’s commercial arm, which had licensed the broadcaster to produce a local version of Dancing with the Stars but terminated the agreement the following day.

Imedi TV loses advertisers after UK sanctions

