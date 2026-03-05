Georgia’s foreign ministry condemns drone attack on Azerbaijan

Georgia’s foreign ministry on attack on Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has condemned a drone attack on Azerbaijan that left several people injured. However, the ministry’s official statement did not mention Iran, which Azerbaijan itself has accused of carrying out the attack.

According to the Georgian foreign ministry, Maka Bochorishvili also held a phone call with Jeyhun Bayramov. Bochorishvili expressed deep concern over the drone attack on Azerbaijan that injured several civilians.

The ministry said Tbilisi considers unacceptable any actions that violate the principles of international law and contribute to escalating tensions in the region. It also highlighted the “strong friendship and strategic partnership” between Georgia and Azerbaijan and said Georgia stands in solidarity with “brotherly Azerbaijan in this difficult situation”.

The incident took place on the morning of 5 March. Azerbaijani media report that drones carried out the attack on Nakhchivan International Airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Reports also mention several drone crashes in other locations, including near a school.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said the attack injured two people. The ministry described the incident as an act that “contradicts the norms and principles of international law and contributes to escalating tensions in the region”.

Baku also stated that Azerbaijan reserves the right to take “appropriate response measures”.

The Azerbaijani government accused Iran of carrying out the attack, but Tehran rejected the accusation. Iran’s deputy foreign minister said that Iran “does not attack neighbouring countries”.

