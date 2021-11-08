Georgia’s ex-president Saakashvili transferred to Gldani Prison Hospital

Saakashvili transferred to Gldani prison hospital

Detained ex-president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for over a month, was transferred by helicopter to the prison hospital in Gldani on the evening of November 8.

Mikheil Saakashvili’s mother, Giuli Alasania, stated that Saakashvili was removed from Rustavi prison, where he had been held since October 1. According to her, she was not allowed to visit her son and at about two o’clock it was still unknown where he would be transported.

Later, the penitentiary service reported that Saakashvili was taken to the Gldani prison hospital.

“In order to avoid deterioration in his health and the increased risks, inmate Mikheil Saakashvili was transferred from the 12th penitentiary institution to isolation ward No. 18 for the accused and convicted. We will provide the public with additional information later”, the statement said.

What happened?

According to the mother of ex-President Giuli Alasania, in the evening, armored personnel carriers and a helicopter appeared in the Rustavi prison.

“I don’t know anything, I have no information and I can only speculate about what I saw with my own eyes – how the helicopter flew over us, how two armored vehicles passed us. The fact is that my son is no longer in this prison”, Alasania said.

Initially, it was reported that Saakashvili was taken to the Gori military hospital, but a spokesman of the Gori hospital said he had not received any information about Mikheil Saakashvili being taken to this clinic. According to him, the clinic is multidisciplinary and equipped for all kinds of treatment.

“We are ready for any situation. The clinic is multidisciplinary, so we can accept any patient. We are also technically equipped”, said the doctor.

Mikheil Saakashvili’s personal physician Nikoloz Kipshidze said today that according to the analysis, Saakashvili’s health has deteriorated.

“There was a general deterioration of the health and the council unanimously decided that it was necessary to urgently transfer Mikhail Saakashvili, examine him, and diagnose him in a multidisciplinary clinic”, Kipshidze said.

Saakashvili’s attending physician and the Public Defender of Georgia previously stated that the prison hospital could not provide appropriate conditions for Saakashvili’s treatment and his safety. Saakashvili’s supporters demand him to be transferred to a civilian clinic.