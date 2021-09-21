ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Georgia's economy grew by almost 30% in the second quarter of 2021

Georgia’s economic growth reached 30%

The economy of Georgia grew by 29.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year and amounted to 15 billion 912.7 million lari (about $ 5.12 billion), according to the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

According to Geostat, the following industries contributed significantly to growth in the second quarter:

● Wholesale and retail trade (53.9%)
● Manufacturing industry (42.3%)
● Arts, entertainment and recreation (133.6%)
● Transport and logistics (47%)
● Construction (36.9%)
● Accommodation and meals (75.5%)
● Financial and insurance activities (45.5%)

Source: Geostat


A slight decrease was observed in agriculture, forestry and fisheries (-2.3%), as well as in education (-1.4%).

In the structure of GDP, the largest share is accounted for by trade and production. The consequent positions are occupied by real estate operations and construction.

The National Statistical Office of Georgia has calculated by how much Georgia’s economy contracted during the 2020 pandemic. The economy contracted by 6.1% in 2020, a record decline in 26 years, according to Geostat.

The recession in 2020 is larger than in 2008 – amid the global economic crisis and the August war. The main reason for the recession is a pandemic and months of isolation.

According to Geostat, December was the most difficult month for the Georgian economy, when the country was completely closed due to a particularly difficult epidemiological situation.

Georgia’s economy has grown every year since 1994, with the exception of 2009, when it contracted 3.65% due to the Russian-Georgian war. For comparison: in 2014-2019, the Georgian economy grew by an average of 4.17%.


