Georgia
Georgia

Georgia’s Chief Prosecutor has resigned citing "health reasons"

Georgia’s Chief Prosecutor Irakli Shotadze is stepping down from his post, citing health problems as the reason for his decision. However, many experts believe that oligarch and honorary chairman of the ruling party Bidzina Ivanishvili, widely considered the shadow ruler of Georgia for over a decade, orchestrated Shotadze’s departure.

Irakli Shotadze, Georgia’s Chief Prosecutor has resigned
Irakli Shotadze

The treatment process will likely take several months, making it impossible for me to continue my duties as Chief Prosecutor. That is why I have already submitted my resignation to the Georgian Parliament,” writes Irakli Shotadze, highlighting the contributions he and his colleagues have made over the years in reforming and developing the prosecution service and combating crime.

Irakli Shotadze has served as Georgia’s Chief Prosecutor twice: from 2015 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2024.

He first resigned on 31 May 2018, following a controversial court decision in the case of the murder of 16-year-old David Saralidze, which left the identity of the killer unknown.

This sparked outrage among Saralidze’s family and the public, leading to mass protests in Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the entire government and the Chief Prosecutor. Saralidze’s family members, human rights activists, and lawyers accused the prosecution of fabricating case materials and shielding the killers.

Amid these protests, Shotadze announced his resignation. Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, called the resignation a “high standard” and stated that, in his view, Shotadze was not at fault.

The opposition has no doubt that Shotadze’s return to the post of Chief Prosecutor two years later was personally orchestrated by Ivanishvili.

According to Natia Mezvrishvili, a member of the “For Georgia” party and former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivanishvili is now “disposing” of Shotadze in hopes of protecting himself from prosecution following the anticipated defeat in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2024:

Ivanishvili’s decision is entirely predictable. The Chief Prosecutor’s term ends shortly after the elections. Ivanishvili is preparing for defeat and wants to ensure he is safe from prosecution and the courts post-election. Therefore, a new, loyal Chief Prosecutor must be appointed for a six-year term before the elections,” Mezvrishvili wrote on her Facebook page.

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews