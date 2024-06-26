Georgian media: Who from Georgia's leadership has been sanctioned by the US

Georgians sanctioned by the US

According to the TV channel “Pirveli,” US visa sanctions have affected the head of Georgia’s special forces, Zviad Khazaradze, nicknamed “Khareba,” as well as members of his family.

Additionally, “Pirveli” reports, citing a source in the US, that another supporter of the “foreign agents” law, majority leader and member of billionaire Ivanishvili’s team, Mamuka Mdinaradze, has also been sanctioned. He currently does not have a visa and will not be able to obtain one in the future.

According to “Netgazeti,” sanctions have also been imposed on Dimitri Samkharadze, a member of the political council of “Georgian Dream” and a deputy.

Opposition TV channel “Mtavari Arkhi” reports that the sanctions list also includes MP Anri Okhanashvili.

According to the TV company, “Khareba” had a valid US visa and has already received notification of its revocation.

The US State Department has announced a package of sanctions targeting lawmakers, law enforcement officials, and officials from the ruling Georgian Dream party, as well as their family members. These sanctions include visa restrictions and initially apply to approximately 30 individuals.

As of now, the names of those sanctioned have not been disclosed. According to White House spokesperson Matthew Miller, these individuals are not yet aware of the sanctions, and those with valid US visas will be notified later.

On May 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new policy of visa restrictions for those responsible for the passage of Georgia’s “foreign agents” law. Blinken also stated that the US will fundamentally reassess its relationship with Georgia.

The Political Council of the ruling Georgian Dream party responded to the US sanctions policy against representatives of the current regime and their family members, stating that this event will be remembered in the annals of world politics.

Representatives of Georgian Dream described Antony Blinken’s statement as nothing more than a blatant attempt to restrict Georgia’s independence and sovereignty, which they find particularly “cynical” just two days before Georgia’s Independence Day.