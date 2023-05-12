fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Ethnic Georgians in Russia: how many are there really? Census and Georgian Dream data differ

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgians in Russia


According to the 2020 census, 113,687 ethnic Georgians live in Russia. The Rosstat website separately lists people from the occupied regions — 8,177 Abkhazians and 323 Ossetians. The ruling Georgian Dream party claims that Putin’s May 10 decree lifted “the punishment imposed on about a million people.”

“We could not have any position, because the imposition of sanctions was a unilateral decision, and today it is also a unilateral decision. As for the Georgian side, it does not impose sanctions o Russia, we have already explained why we will not do this — it would affect our own people,” Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream, stated.

The description posted on the Rosstat website mentions that only 3,045 people in Russia are citizens of Georgia. And in this case, citizens from the occupied territories are also singled out separately: from Abkhazia – 644, from the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia) – 333.

According to the census, Russia has 196,610 people born in Georgia (regardless of nationality).


On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of direct flights between Russia and Georgia.

An exception to the visa-free regime is “citizens entering the Russian Federation for work or for a period of more than 90 days, including for the purpose of obtaining education.”

The visa regime between Russia and Georgia has been operating unilaterally since 2000, and direct flights have been discontinued since July 2019.

Most read

1

The Battle for Bakhmut: Why Russia can't capture it, and why it's important

2

The opening of the Nemesis Monument in Yerevan

3

“I could have found a thousand reasons not to come” – Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in Ankara

4

An Armenian-Azerbaijani life of wandering

5

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

6

Putin cancels the visa policy for Georgian citizens and allows direct flights to Georgia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews