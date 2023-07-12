fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili acquitted for second time in domestic violence case

messenger vk-black email copy print

Nikoloz Basilashvili case

The Tbilisi Court of Appeal upheld the decision of a lower court that acquitted Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili in the case of violence against ex-wife Nelli Dorokashvili.

The prosecution intends to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

On October 21, 2022, the Tbilisi City Court found not guilty the most famous tennis player in Georgia, Nikoloz Basilashvili, who was one of the top 100 in the rating of the Association of Tennis Professionals. Judge Khatuna Kharchilava announced the decision. Nikoloz Basilashvili’s ex-wife Nelli Dorokashvili accused him of physical, psychological and economic abuse.

Last year, the athlete paid a bail of 100,000 lari [about $35,000] and was released from the pre-trial detention center after three days of detention.

The investigation was conducted under article 126 of the Criminal Code, part two, paragraph “B”, which refers to domestic violence in the presence of a minor, the crime is punishable by community service for a period of two hundred to four hundred hours or imprisonment for a period of one to three years.

A year ago, in an interview with the media, Dorokashvili said that after marriage she quit her modeling career and devoted herself entirely to her family. She explained that she did this for her husband’s career.

Now Dorokashvili says that her ex-husband systematically insulted her.

Dorokashvili’s lawyer Ana Tavkhelidze told reporters the same thing. According to her, her client was constantly abused by her ex-husband, and this was not an isolated case. According to Tavkhelidze, the violence took place in different forms and in different places.

Dorokashvili testified against Basilashvili in court. At one of the meetings, video evidence was presented, where, according to Dorokashvili, Basilashvili hit her with a bag of tennis balls.

The tennis player attended court hearings remotely. On October 5, he came to court in person and stated that he did not consider himself guilty. On October 20, during the trial, at a closed session, the defense and defendant Basilashvili delivered their closing speeches.

Most read

1

"Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO will bring Ukraine's victory closer" - Armenian political scientist

2

Terrorist attack at an embassy in Azerbaijan prevented

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 3-7 July, 2023

4

Ilham Aliyev: "Armenian military formations on the ground must be disarmed"

5

Yoga Mats and Coca-Cola: How aggressive groups disrupted the Tbilisi Pride Festival

6

A flood of this magnitude hasn't been witnessed in Abkhazia for 70 years

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews